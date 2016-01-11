BRIEF-Hubei Sheng Tian Network Technology sees Q1 2017 net profit up 187.1-215.3 pct
April 11 Hubei Sheng Tian Network Technology Co Ltd:
Jan 11 WPP Plc :
* Kantar acquires majority stake in MB Denmark ApS
* Announces that its data investment management division Kantar has acquired a majority stake in its partner in Denmark and Sweden, Millward Brown Denmark ApS
* Says it received patent on April 10, for fixing structure of fingerprint recognition module