Jan 12 Rentokil Initial Plc

* announces today a series of acquisitions made in q4 of 2015 and first week of 2016 in its growth and emerging quadrants

* Rentokil initial q4 2015 acquisitions

* expectations for full year ended 31 december 2015 remain unchanged

* today's announcement brings total number of acquisitions completed by company in 2015 to 23

* a strong pipeline remains in place for 2016 and thereafter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)