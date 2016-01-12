Jan 12 Suess Microtec AG :

* Preliminary figures for order entry in Q4 2015 once again above prior expectations

* Order entry of approximately 79.8 million euros ($87 million)was achieved in Q4 2015 (previous year: 44.0 million euros)

* Order volume in Q1 2016 will be clearly below level of Q4 of 2015