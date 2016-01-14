Jan 14 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive buys stake in Isomerase Therapeutics

* Says acquires approximately 5 pct shares in isomerase with payment in own shares

* Says later this year neurovive will acquire approximately 5 pct further of shares in isomerase as a cash payment of 550 000 gbp

* Says will issue 738,533 new shares, giving a purchase price for the first step amounting to approximately 6.8 million was based on the average closing price of NeuroVive shares on Nasdaq Stockholm from December 23 to January 12

* Says the Non-Cash Consideration entails a dilution of approximately 2.4%.