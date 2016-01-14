Jan 14 Bouvet ASA :

* The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, Communication and Information Service Division has the intention to sign a framework agreement with Bouvet around application and integration services

* Duration of agreement is up to 7 years with an estimated value between 300 million Norwegian crowns and 350 million crowns ($33.98 million - $39.64 million)  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8288 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)