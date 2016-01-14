Jan 14 Biotest AG :

* Pentaglobin showed encouraging results in the treatment of donor specific antibodies after lung transplantation

* In lung transplantation early new donor specific antibodies (DSA) are risk factors for mortality and graft rejection

* Pentaglobin showed very good efficacy in patients who showed early DSA development after lung transplantation

* Patients with early new DSA but treated with Pentaglobin have midterm survival and lung function comparable to patients not developing DSA at all

* Relative mortality rate reduction of over 70 pct