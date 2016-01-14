Jan 14 Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S
:
* Says is pleased to announce that on today's shareholder
meetings UTi's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the
transaction
* Says closing of the transaction is subject to relevant
regulatory approval being obtained from competition authorities
in South Africa, as well as satisfaction of other customary
closing conditions.
* Says still expect closing in Q1 2016, as previously
announced.
