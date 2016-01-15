Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 15 Precise Biometrics Ab :
* Says signs license agreement with J-Metrics
* The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on sales of fingerprint sensors from J-Metrics that includes Precise BioMatch Mobile.
* Royalty revenues are volume dependant and cannot be forecasted at this point.
* The agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics' software and for support & maintenance, which will be recognized starting from the fourth quarter 2015. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order