Jan 15 Legal & General Group Plc
* legal & general group plc has today announced sale of
suffolk life, one of uk's leading providers and administrators
of sipps, to curtis banks group plc for £45 million
* acquisition is subject to an underwritten placing by
curtis banks group plc, and regulatory approval, both of which
are expected in first half of 2016.
* suffolk life specialises in self-invested personal
pensions, and administers around 26,500 plans, including 3,600
commercial properties. Assets under administration were £8.7
billion as at 30 november 2015.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)