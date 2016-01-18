BRIEF-Reflexis Systems has raised $32.8 mln in equity financing
* Reflexis Systems Inc- files to say it has raised $32.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $60 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ocsHKi)
Jan 18 Green & Smart Hol Plc
* Intention to float - AIM
* green & Smart announces intention to float on AIM
* Its intention to seek admission of its shares to trading on AIM
* Fundraising will comprise a placing of shares with institutional and other investors Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, held total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink nearly flat in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.