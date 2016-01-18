UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
* Says group's sales in December 2015 totalled eur 781.8 million
* Says sales increased in December in all divisions
* Says in comparable terms excluding Anttila, sales increased by 3.0 pct in local currencies
* Says grocery trade, sales in December were EUR 483.1 million, an increase of 0.6 pct in local currencies.
* In the home improvement and speciality goods trade, sales were EUR 235.4 million, and comparable sales excluding Anttila increased by 4.9 pct in local currencies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.