Jan 18 Uniwheels AG :

* Ralf Schmid new chairman of the supervisory board (news with additional features)

* Ralf Schmid to resign as member of management board as of Jan. 21

* As of Jan. 21, 2016, former member of management board of automotive division, Thomas Buchholz, shall be new chairman of management board (CEO) of Uniwheels AG