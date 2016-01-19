UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Grammer AG :
* New record reached in Grammer Automotive revenue and order intake in the NAFTA region in 2015
* At around 600 million euros ($652.3 million), order intake in Automotive Division for NAFTA region also reached a new record in 2015, almost doubling over previous year's already high figure Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.