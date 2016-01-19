Jan 19 PIK Group :

* Announces that it has sold its 100-percent share in City Quarter project, located in the centre of Moscow;

* The property is located on the land plot of 6.8 ha and the project was designed for development of elite residential housing and commercial premises;

* The sale is in line with the group's strategy to focus on development of affordable housing;

* Proceeds from the sale were used for further debt reduction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)