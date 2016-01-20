BRIEF-Implanet Q1 revenue stable at 2.0 million euros
* Q1 revenue 2.0 million euros ($2.13 million) versus 2.0 million euros year ago
Jan 20 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Plans first interim report from the study DIAGNODE 1 where the diabetes vaccine Diamyd is administered directly into lymph nodes
* Plans clinical pilot study that is intended to be presented during Q1 2016
* Positive trend for Diamyd therapy could be reported from end of first 15-month period of ongoing 30-month DIABGAD study Source text for Eikon:

* Said on Saturday preliminary FY EBITDA according to IFRS amounts to a loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.38 million) (2015: minus 1.8 million euros)