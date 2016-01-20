Jan 20 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Plans first interim report from the study DIAGNODE 1 where the diabetes vaccine Diamyd is administered directly into lymph nodes

* Plans clinical pilot study that is intended to be presented during Q1 2016

* Positive trend for Diamyd therapy could be reported from end of first 15-month period of ongoing 30-month DIABGAD study Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)