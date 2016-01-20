Jan 20 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Change in the supervisory board

* Ooscar Kienzle and Heinz Rehkugler to step down from supervisory board by end of February 2016

* Company will today request Munich Local Court to appoint Andreas Steyer and Markus Drews as members of supervisory board as of March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)