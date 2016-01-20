BRIEF-LBC Express Holdings Inc says FY net income 921.6 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
Jan 20 Fair Value Reit AG :
* Change in the supervisory board
* Ooscar Kienzle and Heinz Rehkugler to step down from supervisory board by end of February 2016
* Company will today request Munich Local Court to appoint Andreas Steyer and Markus Drews as members of supervisory board as of March 1
* FY net income 679.7 million pesos versus 827.2 million pesos