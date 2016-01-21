Jan 21 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Driver Control Systems business area has been awarded a contract for cable gearshift systems by a key Commercial truck customer in China

* Production for domestic Chinese market is scheduled to start in Q1 of 2017

* Contract has an estimated total value of 77 million Norwegian crowns ($8.66 million) over a 4 year period Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8918 Norwegian crowns)