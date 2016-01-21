BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
Jan 21 Alphaform AG :
* Subsidiary MediMet Precision Casting and Implants Technology GmbH files for insolvency proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America