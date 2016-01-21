Jan 21 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Says has reached an agreement concerning the acquisition of three community service properties in the south of Finland at an underlying property value of about 500 million Swedish crowns ($57.93 million)

* Total leasable area amounts to 26,677 square meters, generating annual rental income of about 40 million crowns

* Says average remaining contract length is 10.4 years

* Seller is a fund managed by Auratum Kiinteistöt Oy