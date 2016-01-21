MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
Jan 21 Leclanche SA :
* Leclanché shareholders approve all board proposals
* CEO provided business update and sets up-beat objectives for the year 2016.
* Two new board members elected
* Increase of authorised and conditional capital to enable leclanché to raise funds to support its 2016 growth plans
* Up-beat targets announced for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
