Jan 22 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Dose escalation in the bile duct cancer study with fimaporfin completed with promising early signs of efficacy

* Cohort Review Committee (CRC) of clinical experts and company representatives recommended that study progress into phase II

* CRCs recommendation is based on early promising signs of tumour response in last dose cohorts, combined with experience from earlier clinical studies with fimaporfin