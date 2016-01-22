BRIEF-Golden Meditech updates on non-binding proposal and termination of the going private
* Board of directors of ccbc has resolved to terminate any further evaluation of or negotiation regarding going private
Jan 22 NEL ASA :
* Cancels subsequent offering of up to 4.5 million shares directed towards shareholders in the company
* Cancel offering due to current market conditions and accompanied decline in trading prices on Oslo Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of directors of ccbc has resolved to terminate any further evaluation of or negotiation regarding going private
April 13 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised concerns over manufacturing controls at a Teva Pharmaceutical Industries plant in China, Israel's biggest company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.