Jan 25 CLX Communications publ AB :

* Says the company and Ericsson sign global licensing agreement to provide mobile operators with SMS Software Solutions

* Says Ericsson will license Symsoft SMS Software Solutions to mobile network operators

* Value of contract is dependent on success of mutual collaboration between Ericsson and Symsoft