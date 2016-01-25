BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Moberg Pharma Ab
* Moberg Pharma issues a 300 million Swedish crowns ($35 million) bond loan on the Nordic bond market to finance growth and acquisitions
* The bond loan will give a floating rate coupon of Stibor 3m +6.00% and have a total framework amount of 600 million crown
* Says to enable future growth, Moberg Pharma intends to make significant investments during 2016, focusing on strengthening brand platforms for the company's strategic brands in the U.S., increased international distribution, acquiring additional brands and initiating Phase III studies for MOB-015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5664 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage: