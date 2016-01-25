Jan 25 Moberg Pharma Ab

* Moberg Pharma issues a 300 million Swedish crowns ($35 million) bond loan on the Nordic bond market to finance growth and acquisitions

* The bond loan will give a floating rate coupon of Stibor 3m +6.00% and have a total framework amount of 600 million crown

* Says to enable future growth, Moberg Pharma intends to make significant investments during 2016, focusing on strengthening brand platforms for the company's strategic brands in the U.S., increased international distribution, acquiring additional brands and initiating Phase III studies for MOB-015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5664 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)