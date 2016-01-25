Jan 25 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische - purchase of own shares, 2. interim notification

* From Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 purchased a total of 96,558 its registered shares within scope of share buyback

* Overall number of shares purchased within the scope of the share buyback programme since Jan. 12 amounts to 166,476 registered shares