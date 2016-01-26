Jan 26 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc

* Final dividend 13.3 pence per share

* Pre-tax profit up 32% to £154.0m (2014: £116.7m)

* Volumes up 8% at 2,725 homes (2014: 2,530)

* Forward sales at mid-january of £511.8m (2014: £399.8m), 28% ahead of prior year

* We remain on track to deliver on our targets of 4,000 homes and £1.4bn of revenue by 2019,

* We remain confident that this environment provides crest nicholson with opportunity to grow housing volumes and deliver strong cash returns to shareholders over medium to long term.

* Fy revenue rose 26 percent to 804.8 million stg

* operating profit margin up to 20.3% (2014: 20.1%)