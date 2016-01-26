Jan 26 Recipharm Publ Ab says:

* Recipharm has, based on the authorization granted by Recipharm's Annual General Meeting on 7 May, 2015, resolved to carry out a direct share issue of 2,250,000 Class B shares at subscription price of SEK 122.50 per share

* The subscription price represents a discount of approximately 0.2 per cent compared to one week volume weighted average price prior to the Board of Directors' resolution, and a discount of approximately 0.8 per cent compared to the closing price on 25 January

* Subscribers in the Issue are a few well known institutional investors

* Recipharm publ ab says issue entails a dilution of approximately 4.7 per cent of capital