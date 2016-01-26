Jan 26 Pz Cussons Plc :

* Interim dividend 2.61 pence per share

* Revenue and operating profit broadly flat versus comparative period

* Excluding impact of currency, revenue and operating profit were 9.6 pct and 3.5 pct respectively ahead of comparative period

* Performance since period-end has been in line with expectations