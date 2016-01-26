REFILE-Sri Lankan shares rise on foreign buying; blue chips gain
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
Jan 26 Skanska Ab
* Skanska builds shopping center in jyväskylä, finland, for EUR 57 million, about SEK 480 millon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
* RBI -disclosure in the "notes to accounts" to the financial statements- divergence in the asset classification and provisioning