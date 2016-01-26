BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
Jan 26 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Based on orders received it is expected that pricing in private placement will be in range of 0.50 Norwegian crowns to 0.75 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted