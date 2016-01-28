Jan 28 Renishaw Plc :

* H1 revenue 198.5 million stg versus 223.8 million stg year ago

* H1 pretax profit 26.1 million stg versus 56.6 million stg year ago

* Anticipate an improvement in our underlying growth during second half of year

* Currently expect full year revenue to be in range of £440m to £465m

* Sees FY profit before tax to be in range of £85m to £105m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)