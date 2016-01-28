Jan 28 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Has been awarded contract for Electronic Power Steering (EPS) units in North America

* Contract's estimated total value is 13 million euros (123 million Norwegian crowns, $14.13 million) over a 4 year period

* Production for North American market is scheduled to start in Q3 of 2017 from facility in Canada