BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 Skanska AB
* Says expands road in eastern Poland for PLN 335 mln, about SEK 750 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: