Jan 29 Tullett Prebon Plc :

* In last two months of 2015 market activity in some traditional interdealer product areas was higher versus year ago

* Increased level of activity experienced throughout year in oil and related products markets has continued

* Sees 2015 full year underlying operating profit margin higher than previously indicated, at around 13.5 pct

* Revenue in two months of November and December of £125m was 14 pct higher

* Full year revenue of £796m in 2015 was 13 pct higher than £704m reported for 2014

* Sees cost of headcount reduction actions taken in 2015 to be around £25m; will be charged as exceptional item in 2015 accounts