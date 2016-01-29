Jan 29 Cathexis UK Hldgs Ld

* Mandatory cash offer for ISG Plc

* Market purchase increased aggregate holding of Cathexis and its concert parties to 14,910,105 ISG shares, representing approximately 30.13 percent

* Mandatory offer is final and will not be increased further

* cathexis Stocks LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathexis Holding and a concert party of Cathexis, has acquired 297,762 ISG shares at a price of 171 pence per share

* Increased offer is now a mandatory offer for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of ISG not already held by Cathexis and its concert parties at a price of 171 pence per ISG share