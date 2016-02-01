Feb 1 Stockmann Oyj Abp

* Stockmann has today completed the divestment of its department store business in Russia to Reviva Holdings Limited, as announced on 27 November 2015

* The transaction has been approved by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service

* The Russian department store business will be reported as a discontinuing operation in the financial statements for 2015