UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Stockmann Oyj Abp
* Stockmann has today completed the divestment of its department store business in Russia to Reviva Holdings Limited, as announced on 27 November 2015
* The transaction has been approved by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service
* The Russian department store business will be reported as a discontinuing operation in the financial statements for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.