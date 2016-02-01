Feb 1 Aker Solutions Asa :
* Awarded two mmo contracts from ConocoPhillips in Norway
* Says contract value depends on how much maintenance and
modifications work is undertaken over next five years and could
range between nok 1 billion and nok 3 billion in that period
* The company received a framework agreement for a fixed
period of five years to become ConocoPhillips' main supplier of
maintenance and modifications work offshore Norway
* The agreement may be extended by up to three years and
covers work on all installations at the Ekofisk and Eldfisk
fields offshore Norway, starting in February
* Says was also one of three companies awarded a contract to
compete for work on large, complex modifications projects at
these field
* Says work on both contracts will be managed and executed
by Aker Solutions' MMO unit in Stavanger and fabrication yard in
Egersund
* Says the agreements will also provide work for offshore
employees
