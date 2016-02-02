Feb 2 HAMBORNER REIT AG :

* FY 2015 net profit 13.8 million euros ($15.05 million)

* FY 2015 income from rents and leases up 12.0 pct to 52.4 million euros

* Intends to propose for 2015 financial year to increase dividend from 40 cents to 42 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)