BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($450.16 million)
Feb 2 HAMBORNER REIT AG :
* FY 2015 net profit 13.8 million euros ($15.05 million)
* FY 2015 income from rents and leases up 12.0 pct to 52.4 million euros
* Intends to propose for 2015 financial year to increase dividend from 40 cents to 42 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan