UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 BayWa AG :
* Acquires majority stake in TFC Holland B.V.
* Has signed a purchase agreement on Feb. 1, 2016 to acquire 68.4 percent of shares in TFC Holland B.V.
* Purchase price of 28.7 million euros ($31.27 million) has been agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.