Feb 2 Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Statement re acquisition

* Update on proposed acquisition of ICAP's global hybrid voice broking and information business

* Department of Justice ( "DOJ") in connection with transaction.

* Received a request for additional information and documentary material from DOJ in connection with transaction

* understands that DOJ's review is focused on proposed post completion shareholding and governance arrangements between Tullett Prebon and ICAP Newco

* Effect of second request is to extend waiting period imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino Act until 30 days after Tullett Prebon and ICAP have substantially complied

* Intends to respond to request from DOJ as quickly as practicable and to continue to work cooperatively with DOJ

* Continues to anticipate that transaction will close in 2016.