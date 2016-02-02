Feb 2 Sainsbury Plc :

* Possible offer for home retail group plc by J Sainsbury Plc

* In addition, Home Retail Group shareholders will receive payments about 25 pence and . 2.8 pence in lieu of a final dividend

* Possible offer implies a value of approximately 1.1 billion for Home Retail Group's share capital, based on closing price of Sainsbury's shares on 1 February 2016

* Under terms of possible offer, Home Retail Group shareholders will own approximately 12 per cent of combined group

* Expects possible offer will be accretive to its earnings per share in first full year following completion.

* Possible offer will also include a mix and match facility

* In third full year following completion Sainsbury's also expects possible offer will result in double digit earnings per share accretion

* Expected that realisation of identified synergies will require one-off exceptional costs of approximately 140 mln million