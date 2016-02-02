Feb 2 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* As of Jan. 31, 2016, total registered users on GIG's iGaming sites were 307,667, up from 266,230 users as of Dec. 31, 2015

* Total active real money players for 3-months period Nov. 2015 - Jan. 2016 were 65,741, an increase of 27 pct compared to October-December 2015 period Source text for Eikon:

