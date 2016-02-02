Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* As of Jan. 31, 2016, total registered users on GIG's iGaming sites were 307,667, up from 266,230 users as of Dec. 31, 2015
* Total active real money players for 3-months period Nov. 2015 - Jan. 2016 were 65,741, an increase of 27 pct compared to October-December 2015 period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order