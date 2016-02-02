Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Addnode Group AB :
* Acquires software company 5D System
* 5D System had turnover of 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million) for split financial year 2014/15 and operating profit of 4.0 million crowns
* Acquisition is paid in cash and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addnode Group's earnings per share
* 5D System (5D Systemkonsult AB) is a Swedish software provider of property management systems to the public and private sectors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5282 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order