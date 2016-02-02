BRIEF-Powertech Technology's unit offers takeover bid for shares of Tera Probe
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc. offered a takeover bid (or no less than 3.7 million shares), at the price of 1,100 yen per share
Feb 2 Wild Bunch AG :
* Implements cash capital increase with proceeds of around 1.37 million euros ($1.50 million) at 2.05 euros per share
* Will issue a total of 668,980 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc. offered a takeover bid (or no less than 3.7 million shares), at the price of 1,100 yen per share
April 14 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :