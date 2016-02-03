UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
Feb 3 Foxtons Group Plc
* Fy revenue rose 4 percent to 150 million stg
* group turnover was up 4% to £150m
* foxtons sales volumes increased by 4%
* mix within lettings shifted towards renewals with a record number of tenants extending their tenancies
* performance in second half of year was particularly encouraging with group adjusted ebitda 2 growing substantially from first half
* full year ebitda expected to be in line with last year (2014: £46.2m) and margins remaining over 30%.
* company enters 2016 with an encouraging sales pipeline, a strong lettings book and a proven strategy for further growth through organic branch expansion. Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.