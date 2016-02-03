Feb 3 Foxtons Group Plc

* Fy revenue rose 4 percent to 150 million stg

* foxtons sales volumes increased by 4%

* mix within lettings shifted towards renewals with a record number of tenants extending their tenancies

* performance in second half of year was particularly encouraging with group adjusted ebitda 2 growing substantially from first half

* full year ebitda expected to be in line with last year (2014: £46.2m) and margins remaining over 30%.

* company enters 2016 with an encouraging sales pipeline, a strong lettings book and a proven strategy for further growth through organic branch expansion.