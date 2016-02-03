Feb 3 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Signs largest iGC agreement to date

* Says has signed an agreement with an undisclosed operator which will use GIG's iGamingCloud (iGC) platform to launch their services into new markets

* Total annual contributions from the iGC platform clients are now in excess of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)