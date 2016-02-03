Feb 3 H. Lundbeck A/S :

* Says European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issues a positive opinion for a label update of Abilify Maintena to describe new clinical data for the treatment of acutely relapsed adults with schizophrenia

* Positive opinion was based on Abilify Maintena demonstrating efficacy, tolerability and safety in a 12-week study in acutely relapsed adults with schizophrenia Source text for Eikon:

