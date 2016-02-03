BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
Feb 3 H. Lundbeck A/S :
* Says European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issues a positive opinion for a label update of Abilify Maintena to describe new clinical data for the treatment of acutely relapsed adults with schizophrenia
* Positive opinion was based on Abilify Maintena demonstrating efficacy, tolerability and safety in a 12-week study in acutely relapsed adults with schizophrenia Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.