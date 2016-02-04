BRIEF-Alung Technologies says closing of a $36 million Series C financing
* Alung Technologies Inc- closing of a $36 million Series C financing, led by Philips and UPMC Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 EQT
* Says EQT Infrastructure II sells EEW Energy from Waste to Beijing Enterprises Holding
* Says the equity purchase price amounts to 1,438 million euro and the transaction represents the largest Chinese direct investment in a German company to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.