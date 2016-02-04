Feb 4 Fabege AB :

* Sells Uarda 5, Arenastaden, to Union Investment Real Estate GmbH

* Transfer of ownership will occur on March 1, 2016

* Sale will occur in form of company with underlying property value of 2.26 billion Swedish crowns ($269.12 million)

* Transaction will generate a gain of 159 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3976 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)