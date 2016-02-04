BRIEF-Vastned Retail launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 mln euros
* Launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 million euros ($53.0 million) in cash
Feb 4 Fabege AB :
* Sells Uarda 5, Arenastaden, to Union Investment Real Estate GmbH
* Transfer of ownership will occur on March 1, 2016
* Sale will occur in form of company with underlying property value of 2.26 billion Swedish crowns ($269.12 million)
* Transaction will generate a gain of 159 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
* Transaction will generate a gain of 159 million crowns

($1 = 8.3976 Swedish crowns)
* says 29.25 percent of securities in subordinated note buyback of around 640 million euros were tendered at April 7