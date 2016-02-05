Feb 5 Bg Group Plc

* No final dividend

* FY E&P production 704 kboed, up 16 pct; ramp up in both Australia and Brazil; 282 LNG cargoes delivered, up 58 pct

* FY upstream EBITDA $4.167 bln, down 35 pct

* FY LNG EBITDA $1.456 bln, down 46 pct

* FY business performance earnings $1.697 bln; EPS 49.7 cents; both down 58 pct

* FY capex down 32 pct to $6.387 bln; cost and efficiency savings of $300 million achieved

* No final 2015 dividend; completion of combination expected prior to Shell's Q4 2015 dividend record date

* FY revenue and other operating income decreased 16 pct to $16.419 bln

* FY LNG shipping & marketing business delivered 282 cargoes, an increase of 58 pct on 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: